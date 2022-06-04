The teacher observed a bubbly little girl, always cheerful and active in class, ready with an answer, to have gone quiet. The child’s mother confided to the teacher that her daughter was terrified by her father’s yelling. Even a wife is terrified when her husband yells at her. The father should promote love and harmony at home by loving the family. Know love know harmony. No love, no harmony. No wonder Jesus received and blessed the children when the disciples objected to them being brought to Jesus.

Human life flourishes where harmony prevails. Imagine a discordant musical performance where singers and musical instruments are out of tune. How do you respond? Harmony in music requires singers and musicians to put in hard work. When musical harmony is achieved, it touches the heartstrings of the listeners and singers. Harmony produces joy and energises life in those who pursue it, so it’s worth working for with all our might.

The Word of God encourages us to “Live in harmony with one another. Do not be proud, but be willing to associate with people of low position. Do not be conceited. Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everyone. If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone…. On the contrary: “If your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him something to drink. In doing this, you will heap burning coals on his head.” (Romans 12:16-20).

Jesus came to restore the broken harmony, and it cost Jesus His life, a sign of God’s self-sacrificial love. Jesus rose again from the dead. We are a community of the risen Lord called to be peacemakers in a world of hatred. Let’s spend time in God’s presence every day, seeking the Holy Spirit to fill us with the desire and ability to pursue harmony with others.