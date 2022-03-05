Extract what is good for you and leave what is unwanted. Do not waste your time in complaints and protests. It is the honeybee’s culture to fly out from its hive every day and reach places where flowers are available for it. The bee extracts nectar from the flower and returns to its abode. It pays no heed to anything else. Where there are flowers, there are also other things like thorns; but the honeybee simply ignores the presence of those thorns and does not waste its time in complaining about them. It simply extracts the nectar from the flowers and returns to the hive. This behaviour of the honeybee provides a symbolic lesson for man—live like the honeybee. That is, extract what is good for you and leave what is unwanted. Do not waste your time in complaints and protests. People generally take offence when they are criticized. This behaviour is quite against the scheme of nature. In doing so, they pay a heavy price. They deprive themselves of the ‘nectar’ that is available for them in everything and every experience – that is, a good lesson, wisdom and sound advice. Every person’s environment has this ‘nectar’ in it. Man should develop the ability to take the ‘nectar’ and ignore what is not ‘nectar’. Living with a focused mind is very important for every man and woman. Only a focussed mind is well developed. When you become offended or provoked, it means that you have allowed some other person to deflect your focus and disrupt your concentration. According to the creation plan of God, every human being is like a flower. Everyone has a content of ‘nectar’ or a good experience to share. The only condition to extract this universal nectar is that when you enter into conversation with someone, you should neither be offended nor provoked by what is said. You should adopt the culture of the honeybee. It is only this learning process that will contribute to the development of a successful personality.