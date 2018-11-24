Dadu Dwara shrine is situated in Narayana, a large village, near Jaipur in Rajasthan. It is well-known as the centre of Dadu Panth, a spiritual movement founded by Saint Dadu, who was originally from Gujarat, and is reported to have been found floating on the river Sabarmati, by an affluent businessman and brought by him. The Saint later moved to Amer in Rajasthan, where he set up the Dadu Panth. He rejected caste distinctions, and all divisive forms of worship, and taught the oneness of humankind.

After the death of Aurangzeb, Guru Gobind Singh had continued his journey to south of Punjab. He would ultimately set up a fresh camp at Nanded in Maharshtra.

On the way, he visited Dadu Dwara, while traveling through Rajasthan, in 1707. Historical records indicate that the Guru held a discourse with Jait Ram, the Dadupanthi head priest at that time. The head priest wanted to know why the Guru had taken up arms. Guru Gobind Singh emphasized the primacy of peace and non-violence, while indicating that he had picked up the sword against prevalent tyranny, as a last resort.

Historical records indicate another incident at Dadu Dwara. At the conclusion of his visit, Guru Gobind Singh made a respectful gesture towards Saint Dadu’s final resting place, by lowering his bow and arrow. The accompanying party of Sikhs took exception, and told the Guru that while they had reverence for the great Saint, but the Guru had himself taught them to worship only the One formless God, and not any other physical form. They passed a community order, and imposed a fine on the Guru!

The Guru accepted the decision gracefully, and blessed them for being steadfast to the teachings. The fine amount was used for distributing food among the needy.

The incident is a strong reminder that the rule of law must apply without exception – a lesson that modern day society and its leaders need to learn, and practice.