As is the custom in the eastern world, after marriage, women leave their parent’s home and live with their husband’s family in his home. But most women, though physically residing in their husband’s home, feel their hearts are in the homes they have left behind. This is an unrealistic way of thinking, and results in disturbed lives.

Parents are basically to be blamed for failing to make their daughters aware of the realities of life. In most cases, the parents take the side of their daughters whenever problems arise, thus giving them a false sense of righteousness. This kind of love in the end leads to affliction, for after they die, their daughter will be left alone to face the harsh realities of life.

I know of a certain father who, at the time of sending off his daughter after marriage, gave her this parting advice; “Where you are going now is your home. Your mother-in-law and your father- in-law are now your parents. We will pray for your well-being, but you must know that, now, your home as well as your parents have changed.” With this sincere advice, the daughter made the home of her in-laws her home, and found all the happiness and security of life she had in the home she left behind.

The secret of success in life is to be realistic. The causes of the majority of the problems in life are the result of an unrealistic way of thinking. The ones who discover this secret will certainly be successful in making their lives pleasant and well worth living.