The serene and blissful presence of a great master fills the heart with divine joy. Such souls have an energised field of divinity around them which can disarm even wild animals. Ramana Maharshi says, “ In the proximity of a great master, the vasanas cease to be active, the mind becomes still and samadhi results.” That’s why a disciple effortlessly imbibes true knowledge and right experience. His holy presence serves like a painkiller, but permanent treatment requires the building of spiritual stamina and a spiritual muscle with self-effort. The inner chattering of the mind must cease, then alone can one experience the ineffable, that which transcends speech. Chhandogya Upanishad says that only by the practice of silence can one really find the Atma. This pure silence can arise only from a perfectly still mind.

Lord Dakshinamurthy is depicted as immersed in supreme silence. The doubts of his disciples, the Sanat Kumars were dispelled in silence and they attained enlightenment. Once, a District Collector and a Deputy Collector came to Ramana. The collector first out poured the problems that he faced in his Sadhana, and admitted that he had gained no peace from it till now. Then the deputy collector gave a long-winded account of his failure to achieve any peace or joy in Sadhana. Ramana was silent. So the District Collector again described his unsuccessful efforts at spirituality. Ramana spoke not a word. Visibly disappointed the Collector complained, “Will you please tell us something at least?” Shri Ramana then said,” All the while I have been speaking in my own language. What can I do when you won’t listen to it?” Stunned and totally overpowered with devotion they sat near Ramana who radiated bliss, and in silent meditation attained the peace they were searching.

Prarthna Saran, President Delhi Chinmaya Mission .

