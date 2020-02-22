John admits that in the presence of God he is powerless and therefore is willing to listen to the voice of God. All his arguments were answered when he understood that it was on the cross God was crucified for love’s sake. As the Bible teaches, “for God so loved the world.” This obviously includes John and undoubtedly the whole world. God’s love is inclusive and is not dependent upon how good or bad we are. And the world includes not only humans but also non-human creation. If we are honest, we are all powerless in the presence of God.

John knows creation is God’s gracious gift to humanity. And we are duty bound to use the gift for the common good. However humanity has abused creation. When John repented before God and asked forgiveness for his wayward ways; in that confession was an admittance of powerlessness. As Paul expressed it: “I cannot understand my own behaviour. I fail to carry out the very things I want to do and find myself doing the very things I hate…for although the will to do what is good is in me, the performance is not.” (Rom. 7:15, 18) We need the power of the Holy Spirit to journey with God and one another on the narrow road. Let’s not forget prayer is for the helpless.

We all have intuitive needs of survival and security, of affection, esteem and approval, and desire to be in control of our life. In dysfunctional families, some children are appallingly deprived in one or all of these three areas. In reality everyone is deprived in some degree because no parents are perfect, and certainly they can’t control the environment and important others that influence the child’s life.

To experience powerlessness is the right disposition for us to begin our spiritual journey. Nobody becomes wholesome without love. The love of God heals and enables us to enter into an ever-deepening communion with our heavenly Father.