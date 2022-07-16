Markandeya’s parents were a very pious couple. They prayed for a son who would be a great devotee of Shiva. They were blessed with a son, but it was predicted that the boy would die on his sixteenth birthday. Even as a baby Markandeya used to lisp “Shiva Shiva”. As a teenager, his love for Shiva grew so intense that he would meditate for hours on Shiva. On his sixteenth birthday his parents gave him the news of his doom. Markandeya was not perturbed.

He sat in front of Lord Shiva and went into deep samadhi. Soon Yama (lord of Death) came to claim Markandeya. Shiva is known as “Mrityunjaya” (Conqueror of Death). He manifested in Markandeya’s meditation, put one protective hand of love on the boy’s head, and with the other threatened Yama with his Trident (Trishul). “Don’t you know that anyone who takes refuge in me has gone beyond your power. Through my grace now, Markandeya has gained immortality.”

Scriptural mysticism is generally used in a story format, to convey a deep philosophical truth. Not just the enlightened teenager Markandeya, but anyone can go beyond the icy clutch of death if he “realizes” his immortality. The Gita and the Upanishads roar repeatedly “the Atman is immortal”. The Body, Mind, and Intellect are mere equipment given for our use, they are not “us”. To realise that one is the immortal user of this equipment is liberation (Moksha). To attain Samadhi, the highest goal of Yoga, is to realise your immortality, to go beyond death.

Traditionally, Shiva is described as the Divine Beggar who comes a begging at your door, but refuses your alms of food, clothes or money. He is begging for your (ahankar vritti) idea of “me”. Drop it in his bowl. Let go. Be liberated of your mortality.

Prarthna Saran, President Chinmaya Mission Delhi.

