John could not stop thinking about what he had done. He desperately needed money to pay pending bills and had done something he had not told anyone about. Now he had money to pay his bills, but his conscience was not at peace.

He had been committed to living like the person described as blessed in Psalm 1; from the time he was a child, he had loved studying the word of God and dwelling on it throughout the day. Consciously, he did not join in with people who were committed to living a life displeasing to God, knowing how easy it would be to go astray, but here he was.

One evening as he sat with his Bible, he read Psalm 32. He could relate to the words he read, and tears streamed down his face; tears of conviction and relief; he knew what he had to do. Like John, David, the Psalmist, had wandered off the path of walking in the light of God’s word many years ago. David was crushed under the weight of his sin; it weighed heavy on his mind. He had thought that he would be able to not dwell on it, but his sin was front and centre in his mind. It impacted his mental and physical well-being; his zest for life was gone (v. 4).

Finally, David confessed his sin to God; “I acknowledged my sin to You. And my iniquity I have not hidden. I said, “I will confess my transgressions to the LORD. And You forgave the iniquity of my sin” (v.5). God’s forgiveness immediately followed David’s confession.

There was no other required step. David, a king with all the material possessions money, could afford, wrote, “blessed is he whose transgression is forgiven. Whose sin is covered” (v. 1). His relationship with God was restored. John, too, confessed his sin before God and resolved to return the ill-gotten money. Finally, he was at peace again.