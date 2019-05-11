Archie is convinced that good thoughts and actions never produce bad results, and at the same time bad thoughts and actions can never produce good results. It is little wonder that apostle Paul admonishes disciples of Christ to think about, “Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable–if anything is excellent or praiseworthy–think about such things. Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me–put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you” (Phil. 4:8-9). When our mind is enlightened by the truth of God’s word, destructive thoughts are replaced with life giving thoughts; our actions too are transformed from self-serving to freely focusing on God and others.

We are ultimately shaped by what our heart and head think. Our lives race in the track of our thoughts. It is helpful to consider our life as a garden which when intentionally cultivated with the truth of God’s word, will bear good fruit of righteousness and love. However, if it is allowed to run wild it will produce thorns and thistles. Our life will produce the fruit of the kind of seeds we plant in the garden of our heart and mind.

Archie wants the infallible truth of God’s word to fill his heart and his mind and not mottos or one liners. The Word of God verbalizes the revealed purposes for our life; how we should think, feel, act and speak. The truth of God’s word is therapeutic and its advice sensible, its path leads to flourishing life.

Archie has decided to plant seeds of God’s word in the furrows of his thoughts and into his heart and mind. His friends have been blessed by his life style for it reflects the character of Christ. And this happened because the word of God and the Spirit of God dwell in Archie richly. We too are as we think in our heart.