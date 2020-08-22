On 7 August 1941, Rabindranath Tagore passed away in Calcutta at the age of 80.

That August is a month of historic importance for the country is a cliché. All clichés cannot be thrown into the dustbin. The Independence of India on 15 August 1947 was among the seminal events of the 20th century. It heralded the beginning of the end of colonialism. It freed hundreds of millions of our people from an unjust, undemocratic, arbitrary rule by the United Kingdom.

India’s freedom movement was unique. It was led by a man, who even today is revered throughout the world. Gandhi was one of the greatest Indians of all time. His memory may be fading, but not his luminescent character and thought. Even at the convention of the Democratic Party his name was invoked.

8 August 1942 is also a date to remember. On that memorable day, Mahatma Gandhi launched the “Quit India” movement. Yet no reference was made to it on its 78th anniversary in the media. I don’t recall any one in the Congress party re-calling the day. Why? Because we are indifferent to history.

The third memorable August date is the 7th. On that day in 1941, Rabindranath Tagore passed away in Calcutta at the age of 80. This anniversary too was ignored. However, “Jana Gana Mana” will live for ever.

Why I have mentioned Rabindranath Tagore is because I am reading, The Mahatma and the Poet. The book is compiled and edited by Sabyasachi Bhattacharya. Here we read the Gandhi-Tagore correspondence between 1915 and 1941. The book is a treasure trove.

***

A few days back Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that henceforth, government jobs in MP would go only to Madhya Pradeshis.

This reminded me of the announcement made by Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao of Andhra in the mid 1980s. Only Andhraites would be employed in Vizagapatam Steel Plant. I was then Minister of State for Steel. I requested a meeting with the formidable Chief Minister in Hyderabad. He invited me for lunch at his residence. He did not live in the official residence of the Chief Minister. His own house was huge. Everything about Garu Rama Rao was huge. Our silver thalis had a dozen dishes. The Chief Minister kept goading me, “Minister, don’t be shy, eat, eat”. His own appetite was gargantuan. He was a wonderful host.

After lunch he asked me what he could do for me. I reminded him of his pronouncement about only Andhraites being given jobs at Vizag. I said this would not be possible. “Why not?”, he asked. I said under the Constitution any Indian could get a job in any part of the country. Besides, the Vizag plant would supply steel to the whole country, not only to Andhra. The financial contribution of Andhra for its construction is minimal. Eventually he conceded. Sportingly he said, “Minister, you win. Now let me show you my house.” Garu Rama Rao was not only Chief Minister, he was looked upon by the people of Andhra as a semi-God.

***

It happens every time during the monsoon, yet nothing is done to improve the drainage. The Millennium City of Gurugram’s infrastructure could not cope with flooding following the very heavy rainfall on Wednesday. This was not a good example of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Gurugram is supposed be a model city. In reality, it is a municipal nightmare. Even in dry weather the roads within the city are in a deplorable state. The poor, as usual, suffer the most. Their thatched homes are washed away, their tiny homes are in waist deep sewage water. The powers that be don’t seem to care. Has the Haryana government held anyone responsible? How many concerned officials have been suspended?

This monsoon misery is not confined to the National Capital Region. It is an annual all India phenomenon. At this rate, the target of a $5 trillion economy must remain a dream.

***

At the Democratic Party’s convention at Delaware, the Clintons, the Obamas let President Donald Trump have it. Former President Barack Obama called Mr Trump incompetent and narcissistic, who was treating the Presidency “as one more reality show”. “Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. The consequences of that failure are severe…” Mrs Michelle Obama said, “Work hard for what you want in life. Your word is your bond; you do what you say you are going to do. You treat people with dignity and respect, even if you don’t know them and even if you don’t agree with them.” Former Presidents Jimmy Carter (now 95) and Bill Clinton were just as critical.

President Trump’s troubles mount. His once powerful chief political adviser, Steve Bannon has been arrested in Connecticut for fraud.