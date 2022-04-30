The alternate narrative about Jahangirpuri that is being peddled in certain sections of the media and by some opposition parties raises some disturbing but pertinent queries.

Visuals of a bulldozer ruthlessly mowing down puny ramshackle shops and other makeshift structures that represent the livelihood of the poor make for heart wrenching and sensational optics; it pricks your conscience, disturbs your mental equilibrium and makes you cringe with shame. On face value, the controversial demolition of illegal encroachments in Jahangirpuri by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on 20 April appears to be a singularly callous act that warrants outright condemnation and one worthy of the scathing criticism unleashed by certain sections of the media and the opposition.

But far-fetched assumptions based on snapshots as this one can be deceptive and dangerous; they tell only one part of the story and can be craftily distorted to project a falsehood.

In a hyperbolic editorial provocatively titled, “Jahangirpuri Demolition: Arbitrary, Illegal, Violation of rights”, one major newspaper (Deccan Herald, 21 April) stridently excoriated the government: “The excuse that the structures sought to be demolished are illegal encroachments does not stand any scrutiny, legal and moral. It is a political ploy directed against Muslims who are mostly the targets of the drive. The fact that it was launched within days of the communal trouble in the area exposes the argument as motivated falsehood. When there are any number of illegal constructions and encroachments all over Delhi, why was Jahangirpuri picked out for action. Why wasn’t any action taken earlier?”

The editorial then went on to conclude: “The action was a violation of the due process of law as it dispensed with laid down procedures like the issuance of notices to affected parties…. The forgoing of the due process of law in dealing with the citizens will make the State lawless and authoritarian, rule of law a fiction, and the Constitution a dead letter.”

Another well-known political commentator in her weekly column (Bulldozing to instill terror, Indian Express, 24 April) reiterated the charge of anti-Muslim bias: “Last week, I said that the real victims of the bulldozers in Khargone were the rule of law and the Indian Constitution. Sadly, this has happened again. This time in a Delhi slum. It has also become clear that there is nothing random about where the bulldozers go. There is a pattern. So, the homes and businesses smashed to smithereens in Delhi were in a Muslim area from which stones were thrown at a Hindu religious procession.”

But strangely enough she contradicted herself later on in her column when she categorically stated: “The bulldozers did not distinguish between Hindus and Muslims, nor did they distinguish between legal and illegal structures. There are clear rules that must be followed before demolition squads arrive, and these were not followed in Delhi, just as they were not followed in Khargone the week before.”

The common refrain running through this censure is that this was a vindictive punitive campaign directed against Muslims for attacking a Hindu religious procession a week earlier and that the due process of the law was not followed by authorities in the demolition process.

However, these allegations fly in the fact of facts.

Below are a few relevant excerpts from the statement issued by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on 20 April (the same day that the controversial demolitions took place) with regard to its anti-encroachment drive:

* Besides above (April 20), two encroachment drives were conducted in Jahangir Puri area in the month of February i.e 02.02.2022 and 17.02.2022 and one in month of April i.e 11th April 2022 to remove illegal possession in the same area

* Such encroachment removal drives on public roads is done regularly in all wards /Zones by North DMC with/without notice under section 321/322/323/325 of the MCD Act, 1957 with prior intimation to local police.

* Commissioner North DMC, Mr. Sanjay Goel said that during the month of January approx-55, in February-62, in March-52 and in April approx 40 encroachment removal drives carried out by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in various zones.

Furthermore, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the NDMC in front of the SC bench consisting of Justices L.N. Rao and B.R. Gavai which was hearing several petitions including one filed by Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind, made the following observations: Confirming the legality of the demolition he indicated: “There are judicial orders to clear government land and this (demolition) was being done in compliance with the HC orders.”

Specifically, he mentioned that the HC issued these orders when it declined to entertain a petition filed by the traders’ association of Jahangirpuri seeking protection of unauthorized structures from demolition. With regard to the issuance of notices he stated: “We have issued notices to everyone whose houses were pulled down.” He also pointed out that no individuals had come forward challenging the demolition and that the protest was being orchestrated by organizations like the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind, a Delhi-based organization of Islamic scholars. The fact that the Jamiat was represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, a Congress leader adds more intrigue to the controversy.

Countering Kapil Sibal’s charge that demolition drives post communal violence usually target the Muslim community, the Solicitor General quoted the example of Khargone in MP in which 88 houses belonging to Hindus and 26 to Muslims were demolished.

In summary, Jahangirpuri was not selectively targeted; demolitions were undertaken in other areas and at prior times as well negating the allegation levelled in the DH editorial (see above); the demolition drive was sanctioned by the high court, notices had been issued and the charge of communal bias appears to be based on hearsay rather than plausible evidence.

To pen an editorial or write a column without verifying the facts smacks of pathetic journalism at best or devious journalism at worst. Such writings with an aim to mislead the public must be called out. It is these sleazy reports that are magnified by the Western media to discredit India in the eyes of the world.

The alternate narrative that is being peddled in certain sections of the media and by some opposition parties also raises some disturbing but pertinent queries.

When demolitions occurred in Jahangirpuri on 2, 17 February and on 11 April how come these worthies maintained a studied silence? Did those encroachment drives not involve properties of the poor and Muslims as well? Or is the present hue and cry an attempt to vitiate an already charged post communal atmosphere to garner political and ideological advantage?

And whenever a particular community finds itself in the dock for inciting communal tension, our liberal cabal highlights a collateral happening to shift the attention away from the trigger event. Is this another example of that modus operandi?

P.S: Rhetoric aside, rehabilitation must occur in tandem with demolition especially if it involves unauthorized structures that serve as homes for the poor- a prerequisite already codified in the law.