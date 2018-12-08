Far too many Gods and goddesses are worshipped in Hinduism. Which one should we worship, or all of them? The basic concept in Hinduism is monotheistic , of one God without a second (Adviteeya Brahman), but His manifestations are countless, in fact, the whole universe. As Brahman defies conceptualisation, being described as attribute less (Nirguna), formless (nirakara) , pure existence (sat, the Truth), one needed a form for the mind to hold on to. As electricity is one but it empowers various equipments differently, similarly God is one Supreme Reality functioning differently through all equipments. The expression of electricity in a bulb, fan, heater or refrigerator takes on the capacity of the equipment alone.

As our mindsets, likes and dislikes are different, we cannot be caged in the same iron mould. Recognising and respecting the difference, Hinduism gives the liberty to worship any form that the mind gravitates towards. The choice is remarkable! If you worship Him as father or brother, you have a male form. If you want to worship Him as a benign mother, you have goddesses like Lakshmi and Saraswati. You want a protective mother, you have Kali and Durga. If you have maternal feelings, then worship Baal Gopal (child Krishna). Even a sacred animal form, so we have Ganesh and Hanuman! Yes, also half animal and half human, we have Narasimhan. Some see His glory in Nature, so we worship holy rivers ,mountains, trees and plants, even stones, Shaligram and the Shivalinga.

There is full liberty to worship whichever way you want, desiring whatever you want, and with whatever attitude you want. Remember Him with enemity, it is looked upon as remembering Him intensely and is called (Virodh Bhakti). For the Hindu every form is sacred as His expression alone. So any form, even formless, take your choice.

