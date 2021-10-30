There is a small plant with the botanical name of Mimosa pudica which is found in shady areas. On account of its sensitive nature, it is popularly called ‘touch-me-not’. Its leaves fold inward and droop when touched, and then minutes later they re-open on their own.

This is a phenomenon of nature. It is an illustration of how to successfully tackle men and women. By nature, women are emotional and men are egoistic. This is the basic nature of both. Allowances must be made for both the sexes in this matter. Don’t touch women’s emotions or men’s egos, and then you can successfully deal with them. This is the surest formula for having good relations with both the men and women whom you are bound to come across, whether at home with your family, out in society or on your travels. If you follow this formula, you will never have a bitter experience. You can have a balanced life in every situation, both at home and outside. All too frequently, people live in a state of tension. In the majority of the cases, the reason is the bad handling of others, whether men or women. Intentionally or unintentionally, people touch a woman’s emotions of or hurt a man’s ego, and it is this wrong approach which leads to breakdown. The result is that both the parties unnecessarily start suffering from tension. But there are simple remedies for this. For example, if a man comes home late from his office, and his wife becomes angry, he should not become provoked, but should rather reply with a smile: “Right now I’m hungry, so let’s eat something and we’ll talk about this later.” On the other hand, if a woman insists on going shopping, but her husband doesn’t feel like going out, the husband should not refuse downright. He should say: “Good idea! But please not today. I’ll go along with you tomorrow.” This is the easiest way to settle the matter between a husband and wife. Having a tension-free mind is the greatest need for us all. The only way to achieve this is to learn the art of management of human situations..