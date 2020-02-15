Paul discovered that the real transformative power of the Holy Spirit, which is at the core of the Gospel, has little to do with intelligence, will power, or perfection. It has everything to do with listening to the voice of God, honest humility, willingness and obedience.

Paul struggles with pride and has come to the conclusion that to deny his wayward life of moral failure is not a mark of moral accomplishment but a sign of darkness of mind and hardness of heart, which causes separation from the life of God (Ephesians 4:18).

He recognises that along with honest confession of guilt some serious measures or practices are needed to break out of these delusions and snares. Prideful thinking of acclaiming one’s self better than another is a universal problem, it is actually our own habitual way of thinking and doing. We have to acknowledge these attachments hidden in us; for we cannot heal what we do not first confess.

The Bible states it plainly and clearly, “all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). We shy away from recognising that we have walked away from the life of God and have chosen ways that do not lead to freedom. These are often the hardest to heal because they do not look like snares and we are blind to the same problems. Many nations are addicted to dominate and subjugate. People of high caste are addicted to superiority. The wealthy are addicted to entitlement and power.

We need to first confess our waywardness and turn to God who created both female and male in his image and likeness, as a gift of his grace. We can then break away from the “better than thou” attitude.

In communion with God we realise who we are. Through prayer and meditation on the love of God revealed in Jesus Christ, we come into a closer union with God. It is in obedience we grow in the knowledge of God’s love, as we experience freedom and joy.