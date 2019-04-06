Sheena has a vibrant walk with Jesus Christ. At times, she remembers how she thought of faith in Jesus as a hindrance to joy and how she would go to any length to have nothing to do with Jesus. Sheena is not the only one who has had such thoughts. However, eventually Sheena’s experience of living Christ Jesus assured her that faith does not prevent joy, but rather produces it. Paul too was writing from experience when he said, “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice!” (Phil. 4:4). True joy is a precious gift birthed through faith.

The world offers many different types of joy; some harmless, but even those may waiver during difficult times. Faith in Jesus brings genuine joy, created by the Holy Spirit in our heart. This joy stands firm during trying times because we know we are not alone but our creator God, our heavenly Father, walks with us.

All of us would experience immense joy if someone cleared our debt in full; no more harassment by creditors, no more worry. The reality however is that Jesus has paid the entire debt of our wayward karma or sin on our behalf; we are free!

Everything that disturbs us, causes us shame, and troubles our conscience, has been forgiven by God for the sake of Jesus. God has removed our transgressions from us (Ps. 103:12). If we believe that our sins have been forgiven, we do not have to pretend to be happy, joy will overflow from us.

In addition to finding joy in spiritual blessings, we may also find joy in everything God created for our use. God, of course, does not approve of the wrong use of His gifts. “For everything created by God is good, and … is sanctified by means of the Word of God and prayer” (1 Tim. 4:4,5).

Everlasting joy is ours when we worship living God revealed in Jesus Christ and trust in God’s word.