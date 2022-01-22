The words “trust in the Lord” kept echoing in Reah’s ears as she waited at the hospital. She was just informed she was Covid positive. Reah had miscarried just a few months ago and was so thankful to be pregnant again but struggled to keep anxiety at bay.

Now she had the option to give in to anxiety and allow thoughts of fear about this baby’s life and her life to run amok, or she could listen to the still small voice to “trust in the Lord”.

Reah thought back to times when she had seen her parents in difficult situations and how they had always chosen to trust God.

Now she had tasted for herself and seen that the Lord is good and He is a refuge in times of trouble (Ps. 34:8). The word of God was Reah’s life’s compass, and while standing in that cold hospital, she heaved a sigh of relief and put her trust in the Lord.

We may not be in the same situation as Reah, but the year 2022 has probably been off to a bumpy start for most of us.

We again find the world in the throes of the continuing pandemic.

We may be concerned about our physical being, the academic backlog of our children or the instability of our careers.

God knows how easy it is for us to get anxious, and that is why the Bible is filled with reminders not to be anxious. It is a command for very practical reasons. Our anxiety does not change anything; do we have the power to add even an hour to our life? (Matt. 6:27).

The Bible teaches; the Lord keeps in perfect peace, those whose mind stays on Him (Isa. 26:3). Scripture promises are from God with whom we have an intimate relationship.

Share all your concerns with Jesus and with people who pray for you. Let the peace of God guard your heart and mind in Christ Jesus.