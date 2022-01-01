It is said that the entire debate over belief and disbelief boils down to one question: Does logic prevail? Those who are of a disbelieving disposition say that if there were a God, why is it that we see contradictions everywhere in the world. When we observe the universe, we come to the conclusion that throughout the material cosmos, there is a grand design. Yet, in the human world, the picture is quite different. Here, we witness misery, sorrow, suffering and all kinds of evil. According to the sceptics, this contradiction between the two scenarios—the cosmos and the human world—shows that our world is a bundle of randomness.

Although in a partial sense there seems to be design in the world, when we look at the picture in totality, the design disappears. This negates the argument that if there is a design, there must be a designer.

This contradiction can, however, be explained by making a comparison. When we compare the two ‘worlds’, we discover that there is a fundamental dichotomy.

The human world is characterized by the absence of any kind of restrictions. Man has total freedom either to tread the path of ahimsa (non-violence) or to engage in world wars.

He can utilize nuclear energy either for constructive purposes or for the development of nuclear weapons.

This kind of freedom, with its propensity to encourage chaos and conflict, has the potential to destroy all systems.