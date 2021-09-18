The next image is of shallow waters that make noise. The small rivulets that suddenly appear have no depth and no permanent source. They swell up with short term rains, overflow and break their bounds. They cause destruction around them (floods) and finally destroy themselves. Ramji says that these shallow upstarts are like the nouveau riche who can’t help a noisy and vulgar display of what they consider as plenty. Having no depth they soon dry up after the rains and so does their cheap display. The sight of the pure distilled water getting muddy as soon as it contacts the earth brings to his philosophic mind a Vedanta concept. Just as the pure heavenly water dirties itself when mixed with mud, so does a pure soul as soon as it leaves the womb and contacts the material world of Maya. Also, just as rain water naturally flows down towards lakes and ponds to brim them over with plenty, so do ennobling qualities effortlessly flow towards good people to enrich their personalities. The next picture of the rains is a vividly graphic rendering of the state of self realisation when the individuality (jeev) merges into the Brahman (pure consciousnesss). The description is of one waterbody ( Sarita) a stream that races towards its fulfilment in the other waterbody, the ocean. The stream has a name and form( naam roop) , it has a movement and a direction.It has limits and is bound by these limitations. In sync with the law of evolution it is moving towards a larger, formless limitless waterbody, the Sea. Once it merges with the sea it changes from the flowing to the no flow, fulfilled, the complete, ( from chal to achal).In the merger with the expansive it has no choice but to become the expansive! Therefore it loses it’s name ,it’s form, it’s water’s quality as well as its limitations. Ramji poetically describes how the limited (jeev) realises that he, in truth ,was always the unlimited the super consciousness, (the Brahman) itself ! The river water realises that it was just water.