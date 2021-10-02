The next couplet describes beauty of the earth , as it now wears a mantle of beautiful green grass! This green carpet has hidden all the pathways on the mountain side so that the wayfarers cannot find their way. Just as confused and opinionated seekers cannot see the time tested scriptural paths ,so they confuse others as well by projecting doubts and professing illogical theories. Their self manufactured wrong arguments misguide others who also lose their way. The torch bearing scriptural texts become extinct and unable to show the path.

The constant croaking of frogs is heard from all directions, they sound like young students chanting the Vedas. The trees display a luxuriant burst of new leaves. The sight of their green foliage brings peace and a soothing joy to the minds of the onlookers. Ramji likens this peaceful joy to the peace that pervades the mind and hearts of spiritual seekers when they can master and use discrimination. But, all leaves disappear from the Madar and the Javas trees, just as all criminality disappears in a well governed state.

The next line is evocative of the description of the fall of man in the Geeta. The step by step description of how anger destroys the intellect’s discrimination and makes man forget his dharma. During the rainy season the mud is soggy, so one finds no dust anywhere even if one looks for it. So also ,all dharmic qualities disappear from the man whose mind is engulfed by anger. No dharma can coexist with anger, as dharma is Sattwic (noble &divine) while anger is Tamasic (low, devilish and ignoble). The six sattwic virtues, listed as Japa, Tapa, Vrata, Makha, Niyam and Daan ,all disappear! These are: (chanting the Lord’s name, austerity, controls imposed on oneself willingly to strengthen the will power, oblations and offerings to the lord , Discipline of routine and charity).