During daylight the fields display their abundant granular wealth, and during night the intense darkness helps to intensify and show off the light emitted by the fireflies. The poet in Tulasidasji uses these images to juxtapose two attitudes of the human mind. The luxuriant grain filled fields is likened to the splendid and plentiful wealth of the donors, the givers of charity in society. Contrasted to this are the fireflies who only shine for themselves and do not give light to anyone. They can only show off and flaunt their tiny wealth where the surroundings are in utter darkness. The protective boundaries of fields give way and break their bounds due to heavy downpours of rain. Just as violence and aggression can outrage and harm women if not protected well. The skilled farmers keep clearing their fields of harmful weeds that hamper the growth of their crops. In the same way, wise seekers of the Truth must always watch out for and remove harmful negative qualities that hamper their spiritual growth. They must clear their mind fields of Moha (attachment), Mada (intoxicating passions), and Maan (arrogance and pride). If allowed to flourish unattended, these can grow into poisonous weeds that harm any spiritual seeker. The rains cause the disappearance and migration of the bird called Chakravaak. It is fabled that during the monsoons it flies away to nest in the cool and sacred climes of Mansarovar. Ramji compares its flight to the flight of all dharma at the advent of Kaliyug. No matter how much water is showered by the clouds on barren land it fails to sprout a single blade of grass. This evokes in His mind the simile of the heart of a devotee of Shri Hari. No matter how ever many sense temptations dance around him, a devotee only longs for the Lord, not a single desire for sense pleasures can germinate in a heart filled with detachment.

