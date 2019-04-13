Raman is bubbling with joy today; he, along with followers of Christ all over the world, is celebrating Jesus’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem. The occasion is also called “Palm Sunday” because the crowd welcomed Jesus by spreading palm branches in His path. Raman’s joy, however, is not limited to outward celebration today, but rather has significance for all of life.

Jesus is the source of all life and he came to give eternal life. Now, he entered publically as King of kings and Lord of lords, while humbly, riding on a donkey. He rode as one who came to bring peace between God and humanity and with one another. The Bible says that “the whole crowd of disciples began joyfully to praise God in loud voices… ‘Blessed is the king who comes in the name of the Lord!’” (Luke 19:37-38). Even those who weren’t part of that welcoming crowd listened eagerly to His teaching during the next few days.

There were some who were not aware of who Jesus is; the very next verse says that “the whole city was stirred and asked, ‘Who is this?’” The king of glory veiled in human flesh. Yet Jesus’ identity was visible to the eyes of faith and is visible even today. Jesus in all His glory identifies with us in our joys and sorrows. Raman is encouraged that he can share all his care and concerns with Jesus knowing fully well that Jesus hears, understands and answers prayers.

Raman once heard a lady share her testimony of healing. She said, “I am not cured but healed by Jesus.” She was not cured of her disease even though she received the best treatment, but she claimed inner healing and had a joy that passes all understanding; the lady had met Jesus the healer.

Having an encounter with Jesus removes the veil from our eyes and fills us with joy even in the midst of suffering or challenges we encounter every day. Have you seen the unveiled king of glory?