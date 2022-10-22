Ramana Maharishi would stroll near his ashram in the scorching afternoon sun. He would instruct other walkers to run and wait for him in the shade under a tree, while he would stroll leisurely, enjoying the burning heat! When a devotee asked him the secret of this feat, Ramana replied, “Become the Sun himself”. He advised him to chant the mantra “Suryosmi”, (l am the Sun). After practising this mantra for some time, even the devotee developed immunity from the Sun’s heat!Sorrow can come only from another. Heat cannot suffer from heat, and pain feels no pain! Pain, fever, disease, when viewed as something “other” that came to me from outside, causes sorrow. After vaccination one develops immunity to that disease because the body recognises the disease as “Me”. In ancient India, kings destroyed powerful enemies without fighting a war. Kings used Vish Kanyas (poison girls) to achieve this. These girls, from birth were fed tiny amounts of deadly venom regularly. It was given with such skill that the body slowly assimilated the poison without repelling it or harming the girl. These beautiful young damsels were then trained as seductresses to lure powerful enemies. They were gifted to the visiting king as tokens of hospitality. These Vish Kanyas had so much poison in their bodies that any physical contact with them, even a kiss or a nail scratch would prove lethal. Aristotle had warned Alexander against accepting gifts from Indian kings. Even ancient Germans had knowledge of this practice. Strangely, one German word for poison is the same as ‘gift’! Poison cannot poison itself. Once you have become that very thing, become one with it, how can it cause you sorrow? Objective experience is sorrowful, the experience of the Reality is subjective and all embracing. It’s Your own blissful self!

Prarthna Saran, President Chinmaya Mission Delhi.