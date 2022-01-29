God’s love towards us is amazing in that He comes seeking for us to bring us back from a wayward life into fellowship with Him through Christ Jesus.

Take some time to become aware of this liberating truth, imagine what it involves and be thankful. When you feel so alone and afraid, God will show up; help is around the corner; hold on to God who loves you.

Beneath the weight of every temptation, hold on to Christ Jesus. He is never early, never late. He will stand by what He claims. “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” (Heb. 13:5)

What does fellowship with God involve? It is best seen when God spoke to Abraham: “I am God Almighty, walk before me and be blameless” (Genesis 17:1). And no wonder Paul encourages us to offer our bodies as a living sacrifice, which is our spiritual worship (Romans 12:1).

To walk in God’s presence involves performing our service before God, living out our lives in the knowledge that we are always in God’s sight and are called to bless others and work for the common good.

To live all of life in God’s presence is to live a life of integrity, of wholeness that finds its unity in the love of God and love of neighbour. One cannot walk before God and hate others.

All our actions are done as to the Lord. We must never compartmentalize our life into spiritual and nonspiritual, which is why one may fulfil their vocation as a homemaker, teacher or labourer as service to the Lord. It is a life lived by humility before God, guided by His Word and Spirit in the community of faith.

To walk before God, follow Jesus, live as Christ did, fulfil your original purpose in God’s creating you and joyfully reflect His beauty in love of God and neighbour. How is your walk with God?