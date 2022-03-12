Walking together with Jesus is an incredible adventure. The crowds followed him for days together, and Jesus generously fed them. Some people reason that ‘if I had been there to see all that Jesus did, I would surely be a strong believer!’ Even today, those who claim to follow Jesus must listen to what Jesus says from His Word. A vital relationship requires communication, speaking and listening, discerning and journey together with Christ. However, many who saw the wonders performed by Jesus began to rethink their decision about following Jesus when Jesus spoke about facing suffering and life’s challenges. Some left, and this made Jesus question his twelve disciples, “Do you also want to go away?” (John6: 67). Those who turned back from walking with Jesus felt more at ease as they turned away from Jesus.

Today, many disciples of Jesus are busy pouring out their lives and working for Him but are not walking with Christ. Activity has replaced communion. God wants us to experience oneness with Jesus Christ and constantly remain in His company. We are the temple of God, and God’s love is poured into us so that we can love like Jesus. God demands our undivided devotion to Him alone. As our gaze remains fixed on Jesus, the uncertainties that the future may hold do not deter us from keeping in step with Him.

When ill-treated, Jesus blessed and forgave his persecutors yet did not shirk from speaking the truth with love. As followers of Christ, we shouldn’t allow anger a foothold in our life as it may turn into hatred and end in murder, be it with words or weapons. Turn to Jesus before it’s late. Sin breaks our fellowship with Jesus and makes us victims of our sinful passions. Remember, no one loves us like Jesus! And Jesus asks us, just as he asked Peter, “Do you love me, then feed my sheep (John 21:15).