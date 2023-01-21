Such scams originating from China and other countries are a growing concern.

Domain name scams on the internet have become quite common over the past few years. With the proliferation of digital technologies these domain name scams are utilized by scamsters to cause at times severe harm to the unsuspecting digital commons. They are also known as cyber-squatting or domain hijacking. The article looks at the types of domain name scams and the remedial measures that can be taken to prevent against these scams.

Domain name scams are nothing but unlawful acquisition and use of a domain name without the permission of the rightful owner. These scams are a growing concern for businesses and individuals around the world, and it will not come as a shock that China is one of the largest sources of such scams.

One common type of domain name scam is the use of typosquatting. This involves registering a domain name that is similar to a popular brand or website, but with a slight misspelling or different extension. For example, a scammer may register “googIe.com” instead of “google.com” in an attempt to trick users into visiting their fake site. Once a user lands on the fake site, they may be tricked into entering sensitive information or purchasing fake products.

The second type of domain name scam is the use of expired or expiring domain names. When a domain name is not renewed by its owner, it becomes available for registration by anyone. Scammers may monitor expiring domain names and quickly register them for their own use. They may then use these domain names to create fake websites or redirect users to other sites, often for the purpose of phishing or other fraudulent activities.

A third type of domain name scam is the use of domain kiting. This involves registering a domain name, using it for a short period of time, and then letting it expire before the end of the registration period. By repeating this process, scammers can use a domain name for a prolonged period of time without actually paying for it. This can be especially harmful for businesses that rely on their domain name for their online presence and reputation. In addition to the financial and reputational damage that domain name scams can cause, they can also pose a threat to national security. There have been instances of domain name scams being used to spread malware or carry out cyberattacks against government and military organizations.

PREVENTIVE MEASURES

There are several steps that individuals and businesses can take to protect themselves against domain name scams typically originating from China and other countries.

1. One of the most effective measures is to regularly check the status of your domain name and renew it before it expires.

2. It is also a good idea to register multiple variations of your domain name, such as with different extensions or misspellings, to prevent others from using them for nefarious purposes.

3. Another important step is to use secure and unique passwords for all of your online accounts, including your domain name registrar account.

4. Note exactly when your company’s domain names will expire and which company is your registrar. If you have multiple domain names with different registrars, transfer all of them to a single registrar for easier monitoring and bill payment.

5. Use your registrar’s domain locking feature: Most registrars offer a free domain lock option that prohibits your domain name from being registered elsewhere without your company’s express consent.

6. Never divulge private or sensitive information to organisations or people you don’t know or who seem suspect.

7. The executive team of your business should regularly remind staff members to be on the lookout for new frauds and to make sure that everyone has received training on good internet and email etiquette. Never click on links or open attachments from any unknown or dubious sources, for instance, is an appropriate practise that should be observed at all times.

If you believe that you have fallen victim to a domain name scam, as a first step, you should immediately contact your domain name registrar and inform them of the situation. You should also consider registering a complaint with the law enforcement agencies.

In conclusion, domain name scams originating from China and other countries are a growing concern for businesses and individuals around the world. By taking steps to protect your domain name and online accounts, you can reduce your risk of falling victim to these scams and protect your business and reputation.

Khushbu Jain is a practicing advocate in the Supreme Court and founding partner of the law firm, Ark Legal. She can be contacted on Twitter: @advocatekhushbu.