Sonia’s soul lifted, her faith was fuelled, and her hope brightened as she meditated on God’s promise; that she is God’s workmanship. The Bible states: “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.” (Ephesians 2:10). We are God’s work of amazing creativity. In Christ Jesus, the grace of God grants us the incredible gift of having an experiential knowledge of God, who is love, revealed in history. Whether you consider yourself small or insignificant, you are endowed with the glorious riches of God in Christ Jesus; God is polishing us to reflect God’s love through our lifestyle.

However, those who live according to the desires of the flesh and mind, though created by God, are led by the spirit of the environment that temporarily rejoices while walking the broad road in which everything they see, read, and hear is moulded by the desires of the flesh, that leads to destruction. The wisdom of this world is permeated by envy and all kinds of evil deception. Sonia knows those who love God with an undying love partake of the wisdom of God, which is pure and good, and they abide in Christ Jesus and become a source of blessing to others. They are chiselled by God’s Word and Spirit while living in the community of Christ.

There is nothing dull about you. God continues to transform you into the likeness of Christ. We are God’s work in process. If you stumble, rise. As the Scriptures teach us: “… do not grieve the Holy Spirit of God, with whom you were sealed for the day of redemption. Get rid of all bitterness, rage, anger, brawling, slander, and malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you” (Eph.4:30-32). So let’s imitate God and walk in the way of self-sacrificial love as revealed in Jesus Christ. (Eph. 51-2).