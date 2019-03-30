The celebrated Dutch post-impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh loved British culture and spent three years in England. He was fluent and well-read in English, Van Gogh admired Victorian novels for their “reality more real than reality”. He was devoted to Charles Dickens, and wrote, “My whole life is aimed at making the things from everyday life that Dickens describes.” The EY exhibition at Tate Britain until 11th August brings 50 works together showing how van Gogh was inspired by Britain and how he inspired British artists, including Francis Bacon, David Bomberg, and the young Camden Town group of painters, the post-impressionist group founded by Walter Sickert in London in 1911, it shows how van Gogh’s vision set British artists on the road to modern art.

Christian Dior that most famous of French fashion designers who made his debut post WW2 in 1947 is enjoying a tribute and fashion retrospective at the Victoria and Albert Museum until 1st September, appropriately entitled “Designer of Dreams”. Dior also loved London. He said, “There is no other country in the world, besides my own, whose way of life I like so much. I love English traditions, English politeness, English architecture. I even love English cooking.” The exhibition presents over 200 rare Haute Couture garments drawn from the V&A’s couture collection and the Dior Archives alongside accessories, fashion photography, film, vintage perfume, jewellery, original make-up, illustrations, magazines, and Christian Dior’s personal possessions. The spectacular textiles, intricate embroideries, the array of magical gowns and catwalk models show the fascinating evolution of the master craftsman and his brand, in a dramatic mise-en-scène by Oriole Cullen, curator.

Until 6th May the Hayward Gallery at the Southbank Centre have an exhibition of 100 of the extra-ordinary black and white worksby the American photographer Diane Arbus 1923-1971, the 50 pieces from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York have never been seen in Europe before. Arbus’ frank documentary approach to photographing real life is acclaimed, the Hayward call it “psychologically acute”. Arbus’ subjects are chosen from a cross section of humanity in downtown New York, urban couples, children, solitary city dwellers, carnival performers, strippers, and transvestites all stare directly into her lens. The exhibition traces Arbus’ growth from her early work with a 35mm camera to the distinctive square format with a 2 ¼-inch square-format Rolleiflex camera she began using in 1962.

By contrast the National Portrait Gallery have a very colourful photography exhibition by Martin Parr. Born in 1952, Parr rose to prominence revealing the eccentricities of modern life with affection and insight. He has published more than one hundred books, including his landmark publication of 1986, The Last Resort, a provocative exploration of the Merseyside beach community of New Brighton;Parr was President of the highly respected Magnum photo agency from 2013–17.This exhibition of new work, from in the UK and around the world, is a collection of individual portraits and Parr’s take on our age. It is about Britishness and Brexit, belonging and self, globalism and consumption, and raises complex questions around both national and self-identity. It is a blend of social document, artistic commentary and performance.