Mullah Naseeruddin was very fond of drinking himself silly. Once his dear friend found him lying drunk by the roadside and brought him home. Next day, after Naseeruddin had gained sobriety, the friend advised, “Listen friend, I can tell you a real cure for your alcoholism.” Naseeruddin was very eager to hear, as he truly was suffering and wanted freedom from the vice.

The friend continued: “Mind, speech and actions are all connected. United, they become sharply focused and very powerful. So every day keep repeating in your mind with single pointed determination the words, ‘I will never drink again,’ and the action will drop.” “No, no it will never work with me,” said Naseer. “But why?” asked his friend. Naseeruddin looked at his friend and smiled, saying, “Don’t you know, friend what a big liar I am. How can I ever trust my words?”

When one knows that one is lying, the forceful flow of thoughts is shattered into the memory of what you “know” as true, and what you are projecting as true with your speech. Swami Dayananda explained very nicely that we weaken our own mental strength by putting hurdles in its powerful flow.

He gave the example of a river. When it is dammed and the water is let out through just one sleuth, the flow generates tremendous electrical energy, but if channels are cut to divert the flow, the water loses direction and strength. One causes great harm to oneself by lying. The strength gained by any spiritual disciplines (tapa Shakti) even from pujas, japa, or meditation will leak out. Then no matter what you say, your mind will falsify and cancel it. Swami Chinmayananda said, “Speaking the truth is the most elementary spiritual discipline for integrating the personality. If you cannot do even this, you are wasting your time.”

Prarthna Saran, President Chinmaya Mission Delhi.