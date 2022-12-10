During the Christmas season, bubbling with life, the teenager Jimmy asked his father why we celebrate Christmas? The father answered because the world needed a Saviour! He explained the story of Christmas began when our first parents Adam and Even, declared their independence from God and, instead of life, embraced the way of fear, violence and death. Even today, we need a Saviour only if we become aware of it, turn to God in humility, and choose the path of life.

And Jimmy, the father continued, the shepherd watching their flock by night had a visitation from an angel. “and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.” (Luke 2:9-12).

The Shepherd’s fear disappeared when they entered the small town of Bethlehem looking for not just any baby; it was the birth of the Saviour, Christ, the Lord. All of these terms reveal who this baby is, Saviour of the world, the Christ, the Lord of the universe and all of life. The shepherds were allowed a glimpse of baby Jesus before He became popular, as he healed the sick, fed the hungry, raised the dead, forgave sins, empowered the powerless, and challenged the oppressive religious traditions that keep people captive.

Jesus lived His life on earth in complete submission to the will of God, saying, “Thy will be done,” not “my will be done.” Jesus used His power self-sacrificially to bring the world back to God so that humanity could participate in the life of God. Let’s celebrate the birth of the Saviour with gratitude to God.