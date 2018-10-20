Melanie knows her purpose of existence; to love God and her neighbour as herself. She acknowledges God as the source of all life and therefore considers it natural to express her gratitude to God through joyful worship.

Indeed, worship is the expression of our love, adoration, thanksgiving and an expression of our fellowship with God and one another. Jesus taught us to call God “our Father” showing us that we all are God’s children and belong to one another, as well. We can have true fellowship with God the Father and Christ Jesus and experience the full joy which results from this fellowship (1 John 1:4). Love, fellowship and joy are intricately related and essential ingredients of our life.

Our worship is unacceptable to God if we are not living reconciled lives. Jesus said, “Therefore if you are offering your gift at the altar and there remember that your brother has something against you, leave your gift there before the altar. First go and be reconciled to your brother; then come and offer your gift” (Matthew 5:23-24).

Melanie has come to realize confession as integral to true worship. For example, we wear clean clothes every morning but by evening they may gather dust. Similarly, through the course of each day, we too may act in ways which do not match up with walking in the light of God. This is where confession comes in. “If we confess our sins, God is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness (1 John 1:9). No wonder Melanie has made the Jesus Prayer her constant companion, “Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, be merciful to me a sinner.” Pride keeps us from confessing our sins before God and to one another. Honesty opens the door to humility and restoration of relationship. Let us too offer our worship to God through Jesus Christ in the power of the Holy Spirit with a heart full of gratitude and love.