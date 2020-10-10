Jesus sang along with His disciples just before Gethsemane and Golgotha. Imagine what was it like, Jesus knew his disciples would leave him alone, and the authorities would trump up false charges against Him to crucify Him. Yet amid adversity, Jesus sang along with His disciples. (Matt. 26:30). In praise and worship, we experience God’s presence and are filled with joy.

Enjoying the presence of God overflows into praise. All around us the world rings with praise- Husbands are praising their wives, readers their favourite poet, walkers praising the beauty of creation, – praise of dishes, actors, motors, historical personages, children, flowers, mountains. Don’t we delight to praise what we enjoy because the praise not merely expresses but completes the enjoyment? King David, in Psalm 150, composes the word praise into every line. The brief verses are packed with who, where, why, and how we should praise, giving us a glance into the worship practices of the people of God. When we read Psalm 150, we notice the range of themes in the first two verses. Praise for God encompasses earth and heaven, what God does, and who he is. We find the same themes in Christian worship. “Praise God, from whom all blessings flow” cites what God does; “Praise him, all creatures here below” deals with earth; “Praise him, above you heavenly host” covers heaven; and “Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost” addresses who God is. It is no wonder that Psalm 150 is considered to be the worship of the book of Psalms.

In addition to including earth and heaven in praise of God, the psalmist commands that all instruments be used to praise God and that everything which breathes air praise, God. No wonder the people of God are admonished to be filled with the word of God and be filled with the Spirit. The worship of the living and true God through Jesus Christ in the power of Spirit fills us with joy as we experience intimacy with God, our Saviour, Lord and Friend.