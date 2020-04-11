We often hear of festivals and ceremonies conducted with noise and tinsel, celebrated with ‘Dhoom Dham’.



Smoke stands for ignorance and negativities which are driven out of the house as smoke, and Fire, ‘the light of knowledge and warmth’ is welcomed ,the celebration then takes place in such a yagnya purified abode. When the Yagnik ( performer of a yagnya) performs with a pure and sinless ( calm and peaceful) mind, he radiates similar Vibes.

Three kinds of yagnyas are enjoined in the scriptures: 1) Divya, 2) Parthiv) 3) Jathar. The first is the divine fire in the sky, the Sun, the offering of water made to it is called ‘tarpan’. When the same fire is lighted with earth generated matter: wood and ghee (samidha), it is called ‘Parthiv’ ( of mud). The third is the fire of hunger in the belly of man.

This also has to be offered food and water with a selfless attitude of ‘I am not the generator of this divine fire nor am I able to generate what I offer to it, nor do I have the ability to assimilate it in my body.’ So, food is always worshipped in Hinduism as the Lord’s gift which is partaken as Prasad after a thankful prayer.

This is in the spirit of yagnya to feed the God given fire, (Jatharagni). A householder is advised not to eat alone, as food not shared is considered sinful! First feed a guest, animal or bird before yourself. Even tasting it before offering is forbidden as then it becomes ‘avashesh’ ( leftovers)! One does not serve leftovers to a guest!

Prarthna Saran President Chinmaya Mission Delhi

