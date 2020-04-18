Yagnya fire is lit for the dispelling of darkness ( ignorance and negativities) and the establishing of light (knowledge and positivities). YAGNYA is predominantly any action that is intended to benefit the world around including yourself, therefore such acts are termed as divine.

When an Eternal Flame is established in any place, the place is known as ( Shakti Peeth) ‘ where powerfully beneficial vibes reside.’ This is called ‘Shashwat Yagnya’. All temples ,churches ,mosques and monasteries always have a sacred flame alight, eg. A candle, a Diya, or just any light.

The act of breathing itself is called (pranayama yagnya). One is constantly making offerings of fresh air and oxygen for the flame of life to keep burning and exhaling carbon dioxide for the plants to inhale. When one remembers the Lord with every breath then it becomes ( Japa yagnya). Deep meditation at the intellectual level is called (Baudhik Yagnya).

In the Geeta, Lord Krishna uses the term ( Gyan Yagnya). When students and teachers come together for the give and take of divine knowledge, it is termed as Gyan Yagnya. Even war , if fought with the noble motive of establishing peace , harmony and righteousness is called a Yagnya in which is offered the noblest sacrifice, of life. Also, a very commonplace act of charity where one rises above one’s own needs to fulfil those of the others is exalted in the scriptures as ‘ Daan Yagnya’. Apart from benefiting society, the true purpose is to thereby uplift an insignificant , irrelevant commonplace man into a Godman. Yagnya contributions are called ‘offerings’ not ‘giving’, presenting with reverence. Therefore, the ritual is performed with an upturned palm where two middle fingers gently let go the offering. A down turned palm is of a giver not an offerer, and defeats the very purpose by bloating the ego.

Prarthna Saran President Chinmaya Mission Delhi.

