Yoga asana is the only exercise system in the world that is firmly rooted in nature. The rishis observed the five elements and their effects on the human body. They also closely observed plants, and studied animal behaviour from close quarters. They researched the human body, its nerves, muscles, bones, etc. as well as the mind and its effect on the physical body of humans. Yoga is a science of holistic healing—body mind and soul. It does not believe that a human being is only flesh and bones, it is also mind, intellect, spirit and much more. The science of yoga cures naturally, the human body with the human body, with the assistance of Mother Nature and its five great healers, the elements. The asanas have been designed by closely watching animals positioning themselves and stretching their bodies to destress, relax and heal themselves. So, these asanas have been named after them. Makar asana (crocodile), Matsya (fish), Garuda (vulture), Bhujanga (snake), Bakasana (crane), Singha (tiger), Mayurasana (the peacock), Kukkuta (cock), Markat (monkey), Kurma (Tortoise), Shalabh (Moth) asanas and the list seems endless. Poses from trees, like Tadasana (straight tall tree), Vrikshasana (tree), Naukasana (boat). Then the upward stretching dog and the downward stretching dog. Even the finger exercises (mudras) , which press on different nerve endings in the palms and fingers, are called Vayu mudra (air) Varun mudra (water) Prithvi mudra (earth), and Surya mudra (the Sun). These elements are tapped and the harmonising energies from them are garnered so that the five elements are beautifully balanced in the body, rejuvenating it to a rosy health. Yoga not only addresses the health of the muscles bones and glands, but also ensures the perfect functioning order of all the body’s systems: digestive, respiratory, excretionary, circulatory and reproductive. Thus we can call it a completely “organic” science, and, if at all it has a religion, the religion is the human being.