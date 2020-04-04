Is our life mirroring whatever is around us or are we reflecting the light of Christ? If we want the light of Christ to shine through us and save us from the darkness of despair and bondage, we have to be united with Christ; the source of all life, light and love. When we are united with Christ, His light penetrates our life and makes us new. Every follower of Christ is called upon to be light of the world; that is our identity. What are we reflecting?

The coronavirus pandemic’s threat of fatal disease has occupied much of our thinking. It is the constant prime news item on all media platforms, flashing panicking statistics. We can become bitter in our moral judgements and tribal in our behaviour, thinking of our caste or ethnic groups and neglecting the other. The sharp anxiety seems to cut the firm ground underneath our feet on which we once stood.

Have we forgotten, “The eternal God is your refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms” (Deut. 33:27)? God is light (1 John 1 :5). His light reveals the truth promoting peace justice and reconciliation. Remember, light promotes growth and life. Light warms and comforts. Light guides us in our life’s journey. Have we forgotten we have encountered the Christ who was sacrificed for our wayward life and rose from the dead victorious for us to experience that resurrection power working in our life?

As we celebrate Palm Sunday, remember, Jesus calls us the light of the world, not the light of the church. That means we have to get beyond the church walls. We are duty bound to show our love, compassion and care for all. Jesus says that we are to let our lights shine before men in such a way that they will see our good works and glorify God (Matt 5:16). Let’s overcome the darkness of anxiety and work to preserve life by the light of Christ Jesus!