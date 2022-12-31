Prime Minister Narendra Modi has literally made things that seemed impossible initially, possible in the last eight years.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the impossible became possible in the last eight years. From “Operation Ganga” to “Project Cheetah”, the world witnessed a new era of India. Be it technology, digitization, infrastructure, or economy, India’s influence is now global.

Though this list is not exhaustive, in a nutshell, the huge achievements of the Narendra Modi government can be summed up as follows:

Successful launch of the National Logistics Master Plan—‘New Energy for Every Sector’

Har Ghar Jal Mission success.

PM Gati Shakti–National Master Plan.

Vande Bharat Express 2.0: Offering a Novel Travel Experience for New India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s outlining the “Panch Pran” (Five Resolves) pledge for the India of 2047 by eradicating every symbol of slavery and recovering from that mindset.

Operation Ganga—Evacuation of Indians and foreign nations by India from war-torn Ukraine.

New centrally sponsored scheme-PM SHRI School (PM School for Rising India).

Introduction of 5G in the country.

75 Digital Banking Units in 75 Districts: Ensuring social security through digitisation

Cheetahs’ Reintroduction in India—PM’s Gift to the Nation.

Let’s take a look to review some of the biggest achievements of the Narendra Modi government listed above that have come to define a New India—all made possible by PM Modi.

India has massively improved last mile connectivity through the PM Gati Shakti—National Master Plan, filling the infrastructure gaps, and completing infrastructure projects within a short period of time through PM Gati Shakti. India will save Rs 10 lakh crore annually by bringing down logistic costs by 4-5% through PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan for Multi-model connectivity.

Today, all vital new infrastructure is being constructed under the vision of PM Gati Shakti—National Master Plan, which has accelerated the decision-making process for creating modern multimodal connectivity. The pace of progress in 21st-century India will be determined by connectivity.

The Gati Shakti National Master Plan was launched with the goal of ensuring no delays in development projects and promoting better coordination in government for the first time. Under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, everything, from roads to railways, from aviation to agriculture, various ministries and departments would be linked.

Every infrastructure project to be built anywhere in the country will come under its purview. A technology platform has also been prepared for every mega project so that every department has accurate information on time.

PM Gati Shakti is increasingly being used in the social sector for better infrastructure development, thereby, taking fruits of technology to every citizen of the country and improving the ease of life for the common man. As service to the nation and society, the PM Gati Shakti—National Master Plan would find a place in history as a powerful intervention that spurred rapid growth and development in the country. The PM Gati Shakti Masterplan has attracted world attention, with countries evincing interest in replicating the model and learning from best practices of India. Before the PM Gati Shakti—National Master Plan came into the picture, there was a lack of coordination between various departments in delivering projects. The lack of coordination not only caused great inconvenience, but was also a wasteful expenditure.

Vande Bharat Express 2.0: Offering a Novel Travel Experience for New India.

As an excellent example of the ‘Make in India’ success story, the Indian Railways launched India’s first indigenous Semi High Speed train, Vande Bharat Express on the New Delhi-Varanasi route. In the Union Budget 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced 400 new-generation Vande Bharat Trains with better energy efficiency and passenger riding experience during the next three years.

The Indian Railways has introduced the new avatar of Vande Bharat: Vande Bharat 2.0 with the first train being flagged off by PM Modi on Septemberw 30, 2022 from Gandhinagar to Mumbai.

The Vande Bharat Express was designed and manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory at Perambur, Chennai under the “Make in India” initiative. The special train consists of 14-chair cars and two executive chair cars, and comes with automatic doors, smoke detectors, surveillance, odour control system, a GPS-based passenger information system, Wi-Fi hotspot, bio-vacuum toilets, sensory taps etc. and is faster than Shatabdi Express.

Vande Bharat 2.0 is equipped with a range of advanced features over its predecessor. It will be lighter, able to attain maximum speed up to 180 kmph, and come with enhanced Safety like KAVACH, platform side, fire detection and suppression system, emergency lightings

and superior flood proofing. These trains will also have improved amenities for passengers like enhanced riding comfort, 32-inch LCD TVs in place of the earlier 24-inch TVs, a passenger information and communication system, energy efficient ACs with dust free clean air cooling, bio vaccum toilets, wifi content on demand and side recliner seat facility for all classes. The Executive Coaches have the added feature of 180-degree rotating seats.

On 11 November 2022, passengers at Bengaluru railway station were in for a treat as Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the fifth Vande Bharat Express train connecting Mysuru, Bengaluru and Chennai, and the first in South India. Passengers who boarded the train on the inaugural run from Bengaluru railway station gave positive reviews about the train and lauded PM Modi for providing the first semi-high-speed train in South India. The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express is the fifth Vande Bharat train in the country and the first in South India.

“Vande Bharat Express is a wonderful concept. This train is equipped with all modern amenities. This is one of the measures that make us stand as ‘Vishwaguru’ in front of the entire world,” Rajshejkhar Patil, a passenger said. “Travelling in Vande Bharat train is going to be an extraordinary experience for rail passengers,” Tanisha Patil, a working woman, said.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the revamped Kartvya Path (Central Vista) on 8 September 2022. A new look with spruced lawns, bridges, walkways, streetlights, food stalls and parking bays give the ordinary citizen a better experience. In this “Amrit Kaal”, the new Central Vista will be the architectural icon every proud Indian will turn towards for inspiration and belonging. The vision for the new Central Vista gives a symbolic expression to this pride that resides in every Indian’s heart. By renaming Rajpath as Kartavya Path, PM Modi also gave a decisive push to the movement of decolonizing our minds and any remaining vestiges.

PM Modi called upon citizens to visit the revamped Kartavya Path at the India Gate in the national capital, stating that the “India of the future” can be seen in its development. The Prime Minister also urged the people to capture pictures and selfies along with their families on the Kartavya Path and share them on social media. Addressing the event on the occasion of the inauguration of the Kartavya Path, earlier known as Rajpath, PM Modi said, “I appeal to every citizen of the country, I invite all of you, come and see this newly constructed Kartavya Path. In its development, you will see the India of the future. The energy here will give you a new vision for our vast nation, a new belief.”

The Prime Minister expressed his belief that the inspiration of the Kartavya Path will create a flow of duty in the country. “I know this entire area is the heartbeat of the people of Delhi, and a large number of people come with their families to spend time in the evening. The planning, designing and lighting of the Kartavya Path has also been done keeping this in mind. I believe that this inspiration of Kartavya Path will create a flow of duty in the country and this flow will take us to the fulfilment of the resolve of a new and developed India,” PM Modi said.

‘Panch Pran (Five Resolves):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Panch Pran” (Five Resolves) pledge for the India of 2047 has begun the journey of eradicating every symbol of slavery and recovering from that mindset. Outlining “Panch Pran” from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, PM Modi on 15 August 2022 said the first vow is for the people to move ahead with a big resolve for a “developed India”. “We should not settle for anything less than that,” he said. The second resolve is that “in no part of our existence, not even in the deepest corners of our mind or habits should there be any ounce of slavery”. PM Modi said the third resolve is “we should feel proud of our heritage and legacy”. “Since it is this same legacy which had given India its golden period in the past… hence we should be proud of this heritage.” He said the fourth resolve is unity and solidarity. “Amongst 130 million countrymen when there is harmony and bonhomie, unity becomes its strongest virtue. ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’- is one of the unifying initiatives to actuate the dream of the fourth Pran,” he said. PM Modi said the fifth vow is the “duty of the citizens, in which even the PM, Chief Minister cannot be an exclusion as they are also responsible citizens and have a duty towards the nation”.

PM Shri Schools

• To equip New India with New schools, the Union Cabinet approved a new centrally sponsored scheme-PM SHRI School (PM School for Rising India) on the Occasion of Teachers’ Day this year. More than 14,500 schools across the country will be developed as PM SHRI Schools to showcase all the components of the new National Education Policy-2020. More than 18 lakh students are expected to get direct benefits from this scheme. PM Modi announced upgrading 14,500 schools through the centrally sponsored scheme.

• PM SHRI will provide high-quality education in an equitable, inclusive and joyful school environment that takes care of the diverse background, multilingual needs, and different academic abilities of children and makes them active participants in their own learning process as per the vision of NEP 2020.

• PM SHRI Schools will be developed as Green schools, incorporating environmentally friendly aspects like solar panels and LED lights, nutrition gardens with natural farming, waste management, plastic free, water conservation and harvesting etc.

• PM SHRI Schools will provide leadership to other schools in their respective regions by providing mentorship.

• Pedagogy adopted in these schools will be more experiential, holistic, integrated, play/toy-based (particularly, in the foundational years) inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible and enjoyable.

• The focus will be on the learning outcomes of every child in every grade, based on conceptual understanding and application of knowledge to real-life situations.

National Logistics Master Plan: New Energy for Every Sector

On 17 September 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Logistics Policy in the national capital which, he said, was an important step towards the “making of a developed India”, while adding that the policy has come with a “new energy for every sector”.

India spends around 13-14% of gross domestic product (GDP) on logistics costs, while countries like Germany and Japan, which are known for their developed logistics infrastructure and systems, spend just around 8-9% of the GDP on logistics costs.

In his address, PM Modi said, “In the Amrit Kaal, the country has taken an important step towards the making of a developed India. The echo of Make in India and India becoming self-reliant is everywhere. India is setting big export targets and is also fulfilling them. India is emerging as a manufacturing hub. In such a situation, the National Logistics Policy has brought new energy for all sectors.” “India is emerging as a manufacturing hub. The world has accepted India as a leader in manufacturing. The National Logistics Policy has helped the manufacturing sector,” he added.

The Prime Minister called the policy a solution for many problems and said that it would lead to improvements of “all our systems”. “There has been a constant effort to find solutions for fast last-mile delivery, resolution of transportation-related challenges, for saving time and money of our manufacturers and industries, all these subjects. The national logistics policy is a form of its solution. I believe that for the improvement of all our systems, there will be coordination between various units of the government working in these fields with a holistic approach. It will result in the delivery of the speed that we want to achieve,” he said.

The logistics policy is aimed at bringing down the logistic costs and improving the competitiveness of domestic goods in the global market. The logistic sector has more than 20 government agencies, 40 Partner Government Agencies (PGA), 37 export promotion councils, 500 certifications, over 10,000 commodities and a $160-billion market.

75 Digital Banking Units in 75 Districts

• On 16 October 2022, by launching 75 digital banking units in 75 districts, PM Modi took another historic step towards making the life of the common man easier. These units were set up in a record time of six months.

• The setting up of 75 DBUs in 75 districts of the country was done with an aim to promote financial inclusion, to commemorate 75 years of independence of the country. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), DBUs will be brick-and-mortar outlets which will provide a variety of digital banking facilities to people such as the opening of savings accounts, balance-check, printing passbooks, transfer of funds, investment in fixed deposits, loan applications, stop-payment instructions for cheques issued, applications for credit and debit cards, tax and bill payment and nominations. The PMO statement said DBUs will enable customers to have cost-effective, convenient access and enhanced digital experience of banking products and services all through the year.

• The DBUs are being set up to ensure that the benefits of digital banking reach every nook and corner of the country and cover all states and Union territories. Eleven public sector banks, 12 private sector banks and one small finance bank are participating in the endeavour. The aim is to spread Digital Financial Literacy and special emphasis will be given to customer education on cyber security awareness and safeguards.

• Also, there shall be adequate digital mechanisms to offer real-time assistance and redress customer grievances arising from business and services offered by the DBUs directly or through business facilitators and correspondents.

Operation Ganga: Evacuation from WAR-TORN Ukraine

• The safety of Indians living in any part of the world remains one of the key priorities of the Modi government. In the last 8 years, several black swan events in different parts of the world have threatened the safety of Indian nationals, but with astute planning and effective use of resources, India has been successful in evacuating its citizens from dangerous places.

• When the Russia-Ukraine war broke out this year, the Indian government swung into action and started “Operation Ganga” on a war-footing with the aim of bringing Indians back home safely.

• Thousands of Indians, especially students studying medicine in Ukraine, had been stuck in the country since it closed its airspace as a security measure after Russia launched “special military operations”.

• More than 22,500 Indian nationals were safely rescued from Ukraine by operating 90 evacuation flights under Operation Ganga. This successful evacuation demonstrates India’s resolve to stand behind its citizens even during difficult time. The stellar role played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ensuring the success of Operation Ganga is a key moment of 2022.

• Not just Indians, India evacuated more than 150 foreign nationals from 18 countries during its evacuation mission. Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the evacuation of four Nepali nationals from the conflict zone of Ukraine. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had thanked PM Modi for rescuing nine Bangladeshi nationals from Ukraine under “Operation Ganga”. Also, a Pakistani national expressed gratitude towards the Indian embassy in Kyiv and PM Modi for rescuing her amid the evacuation process for stranded Indians. Apart from Nepalese, Bangladeshis and Pakistanis, even Tunisian students were rescued under “Operation Ganga”.

Har Ghar Jal Mission Scripts History

• Since August 2019, the Modi government has been implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission—“Har Ghar Jal” to provide tap water connection to every rural household across the country by 2024.

• The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India. The programme will also implement source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation, rain water harvesting. The Jal Jeevan Mission will be based on a community approach to water and will include extensive Information, Education and communication as a key component of the mission. The Jal Jeevan Mission will be based on a community approach to water and will include extensive Information, Education and communication as a key component of the mission. The Jal Jeevan Mission looks to create a jan andolan for water, thereby making it everyone’s priority.

• Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh became the first “Har Ghar Jal” certified district in the country.

• As of 16 December 2022, of the total 19.35 crore rural households, more than 10.75 crore households have already been connected with tap drinking water. This number stood at just 3.23 crore on 15 August 2019.

• In 2022, every rural household in Goa, Haryana, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, and Gujarat has a tap water supply.

PM’s Gift to THE Nation: Cheetahs BACK in India

After achieving the target of doubling the number of tigers ahead of time, Prime Minister Modi has now given a target of resettlement of 50 cheetahs in the country during the next 5 years. The result of this effort is that 8 cheetahs were brought to India from Namibia by special aircraft, and with this, India has become the only country where all five members of the big “cat species” are now present. This is the world’s first inter-continental large carnivore translocation project and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gift to the nation on his birthday. Cheetahs will help restore the open forest and grassland ecosystem in India. This program will help in the conservation of biodiversity and increase livelihood opportunities for the local community through eco-development and eco-tourism activities. While inaugurating the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Narmada, Gujarat, via video conferencing, PM Modi on 23 September 2022 said, “A new enthusiasm has returned from the homecoming of Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh a few days ago.” The PM informed that Gir lions, tigers, elephants, one-horned rhinos and leopards have increased in numbers in our country over the years. PM Modi said, “Our forest cover has increased and the area of wetlands is also increasing rapidly. Today’s new India is moving ahead with new thinking and new approaches. Today India is also a rapidly developing economy and is continuously strengthening its ecology.”

The historic reintroduction of Cheetahs in India is part of a long series of measures for ensuring sustainability and environment protection in the last eight years which has resulted in significant achievements in the area of environment protection and sustainability. On 17 September, PM Modi released cheetahs at two release points in Kuno National Park. The Prime Minister also interacted with Cheetah Mitras, Cheetah Rehabilitation Management Group and students at the venue. He also addressed the nation on this “historic occasion.” “The release of wild Cheetahs by the Prime Minister in Kuno National Park is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India’s wildlife and its habitat,” the PMO had said. The cheetah was declared extinct from India in 1952.

5G Introduction: India ON FAST TRACK

4G gave a new impetus to the development of the country with Digital India, so now it is the turn of 5G to open a new chapter of development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 October 2022 inaugurated the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in Delhi and launched 5G services in 13 cities of the country. With this, India joined the select countries who are having 5G service.

The 5G telecom services seek to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications system. The three major telecom operators of the country demonstrated one use case each in front of the Prime Minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India. 5G technology will offer a wide range of benefits to the common people. It will help in providing seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. Also, it will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency. 5G technology will help in connecting billions of Internet of Things devices, will allow higher quality video services with mobility at high speed, and delivery of critical services such as tele-surgery and autonomous cars among others. 5G will help in real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, and minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc.

Unlike existing mobile communication networks, 5G networks will allow tailoring of requirements for each of these different use cases within the same network. At the India Mobile Congress, Prime Minister Modi operated a car physically present in Sweden through 5G technology. The steering control of the car in Europe was connected to Delhi through 5G technology.