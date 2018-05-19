New Delhi: “You don’t do that as normal human beings,” this is what Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli had to say about AB de Villiers’ catch at the post match presentation in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Crowds at the Chinnaswamy Stadium found themselves re-watching Spiderman when de Villiers pulled of f a blinder at the boundary to dismiss Englishman Alex Hales in the eighth over of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Attempting a slog sweep, Hales went for a big hit against Moeen Ali and when it looked like the ball has crossed the fence, De Villiers leaped on one leg to pluck the ball with his right hand, dismissing the opener at the score of 37.

At the post match presentation, RCB captain Virat Kohli said: “That was spiderman stuff. You don’t do that as normal human beings. I thought it was going for a six but he pulled it off. He can do freakish things but I am used to it now. His fielding I am pretty used to now. Need to thank the crowd as it is our last home game.”

Several players took to the social media with their praises for the maverick batsman. Former test bowler R.P. Sing tweeted a photograph of de Villiers with a red cape, while taking the catch.

Widely known for his 360 degree batting, the dashing South African later scored 69 runs to power Bangalore to 218-6 that enabled them to defeat table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs.