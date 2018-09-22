Pakistan almost had to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Afghanistan on Friday. Their win against Bangladesh side was also no fluke on the previous day. Former Afghanistan cricket team coach Lalchand Rajput doesn’t seem surprised and rates Afghanistan as a formidable side who can compete against any team on its day.

“Afghan cricket has really improved by leaps and bounds and they can compete against any team. They have a very good bowling attack and if they manage to score 250 plus, they can upset teams,” the head coach of Zimbabwe team said in an e-mail conversation with The Sunday Guardian.

When asked about what’s in store for the team in the longest format of the game, Rajput said, “Test cricket is about temperament and patience. They are good in shorter formats but need to play more Test matches to become a better team.”

Rashid Khan needs no mention these days, especially after he earned the IPL contract. He has been quite a sensation so far in the tournament, and was adjudged Man of the Match in the Asia Cup fixture against Bangladesh on Thursday. According to Rajput, it’s not only Khan’s sole performance that has led Afghanistan to victory but the contribution of entire bowling line-up.

“Rashid Khan is a match winner and a star performer for Afghanistan. Even Mujeeb and Nabi are bowling very well and they form the best spin triangle,” he said.