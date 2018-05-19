Pakistan’s explosive batsman Shahid Afridi will miss the charity match featuring the World XI and the West Indies on 31 May as he is yet to recuperate from a knee injury, which he had sustained during a training session. The 38-year-old wrote on his twitter handle: “Went to see my doctor in Dubai, the knee hasn’t recovered fully yet. I’ll need another 3-4 weeks. Hoping to regain full fitness after that, keep praying for me,” The match will be played at Lord’s on 31 May. It has been organised to raise funds to rebuild cricket venues in the Caribbean damaged by Hurricanes.