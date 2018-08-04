Though India had a 31-run defeat in the first Test against England, skipper Virat Kohli’s classic 149 in the first innings, which for once changed the course of the match, left everyone impressed, including the Jamaican star batsman Chris Gayle.

Gayle said that Kohli’s impressive century was captain’s knock as he kept India in the Edgbaston Test, one that would probably not have made it to the fourth day without his innings.

“I was busy with a shoot in Mumbai and have only watched the highlights. It was a captain’s knock from Virat. The best part was how he batted with the tail. That is the perfect start you want in a series,” Gayle told reporters during a promotional event on poker.

‘Universe Boss’ Gayle said that Kohli’s exceptional batting would also prove inspirational for his fellow teammates. “A knock like this, especially from the captain… a lot have been said about his form in England. Hopefully, this knock will spur him and the team during the series,” he added.

Asked about England skipper Joe Root’s 80-run knock in the first innings, Gayle replied, “I didn’t see Root’s 80. I only saw his run-out and the mic drop.”

Gayle has currently been rested for the T20I series against Bangladesh but said that he is confident that he will be fit and ready for the 2019 World Cup next year. “I will have to sit with the coaches and selectors and ask them about their plan. I am confident of playing the World Cup,” Gayle said exuding confidence.