If numbers of title are anything to go by, ace cueist Pankaj Advani, with 23 titles to his name, stands on top rung of the ladder. Advani has probably achieved everything the game can offer.

Starting his journey as an 18-year-old boy when he won his first world title in China, his 23rd title came in the IBSF World Snooker Team event last month.

And his unquenchable thirst for title remains.

In an interview with The Sunday Guardian, Advani talks about his hunger to become the best and how he handles pressure situations in big tournaments.

Excerpts:

Q. 23 championship titles and you definitely are the most successful Indian athlete in terms of number of titles at least. How does it feel to dominate a sport like this?

A. It feels awesome to be on top and winning so many titles. I never thought I would win in all formats of Billiards and Snooker. I guess, I have surprised myself over the years. Probably, I dared to dream big from a very early age and worked towards my goal with a single-minded focus which has helped me in achieving all these titles in the last 15 years.

Q. People who want excel in life would want to have a feel of what goes inside the mind of a champion and what it takes to reach where you are at the moment…

A. If you want something, there must be a burning desire and hunger to go out there and strive to become the best. Initially, my losses made me stronger as I used to take lessons from them and learn from my mistakes and rectify them. Self-belief is very important for a sportsperson wanting to achieve consistency at the highest level. My technique is unconventional yet I am comfortable in my own skin and confident of my ability most of the time. I do get nervous before big games but I feel it keeps me alert as I am kept on my toes.

Q. How did you get into this sport when everyone in India wants to be a Sachin Tendulkar or a Virat Kohli?

A. Not everyone can be talented in one sport. Billiards and Snooker happened by chance and I feel so fortunate that I got introduced to the sport at a very early age and discovered my talent as a child. My elder brother Shree used to play with his friends in a snooker club near our house in Bangalore. I followed him for weeks and one fine day, took my first shot. The ball disappeared into the pocket and from that moment, my journey began in cue sport.

Q. Any struggles early on and now?

A. Struggles are always there. For my first international event in 1999, my mother had to break an FD (Fixed deposit) to send me to the UK. My dad passed away in 1992 and we saw tough times as a family for quite a few years. Things were not easy and in India to get support when you are a nobody is a huge challenge, especially for a sportsperson. But my family and I never gave up.

Q. You have already won Padma Bhushan and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. Do you think this time it’s different considering the wave of support for other sports. Do you feel more recognised than ever?

A. Receiving the Khel Ratna and Padma Bhushan awards were huge moments for me and the sport. It is heartening to see that there is respect for achievements across all sports from the government. There is definitely a change in the way sports is perceived but I would like to see more of it in the coming years from the media and public. After all, we athletes represent our country and do our best to bring laurels for India.

Q. You have talked about maintaining consistency all these years. But how do you maintain that? Is motivation for the sport enough?

A. Consistency is a state of mind. I love competing and enjoy the journey. I want to give my best in every big tournament I participate. I know that I cannot win all the time but that doesn’t stop me from going all out. Consistency comes with experience and also with learning how to adapt to different kinds of conditions.

I love such challenges and it is these tests that bring out the best in me.

Q. You like to play all formats unlike others. Why is that?

A. I like variety in the game. Everyone used to tell me that you cannot excel in both sports, Billiards and Snooker, and that it has to be one or the other. But I wanted to be unique and do something that hasn’t been done before. Each format in billiards and snooker is challenging in its own way. The mindset, technique, scoring patterns vary from format to format. This excites me and pushes me as a cueist.

Q. What is it that makes you so successful in the shorter format?

A. Shorter formats are unpredictable, you never know whether you are going to win or lose. You have to constantly be switched on. The thrill of performing under pressure motivates me to excel in the shorter formats of both billiards and snooker.

Q. Tell us about the problems that you can think of in the sport currently. Is there anything you would like to be amended?

A. I do feel it needs to be televised more. This is something our Federation can answer. Once we show the people our skilful sport and educate them on the rules, it will bring about more awareness. My friend Sasha and I have started an initiative called ‹ Cue Schools By Pankaj Advani› where we are introducing this game in schools so that it gives the youngsters a platform to take up the game and access to top class facilities. We hope to reach as many schools as we can and identify our future champions.

Q. An advice you would like to give to a budding cueist?

A. Keep your eye on the ball. Enjoy the game and always keep learning.

Q. What’s next for you?

A. The IBSF World Snooker Championship in Turkey from October 29- November 9. It has been a hectic season and this is the last of the major events. Looking forward to the tournament.