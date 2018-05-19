Former Australian vice captain David Warner will be back on the 22-yard strip by playing with Sydney’s Randwick Petersham, officials said. In what could be seen as an attempt by the Aussie batsman to bring his career back on track, Warner, who is currently serving a year ban from state and international cricket for his role in the ball tampering scandal in South Africa, will resume his club career in September. Despite the ban, the opening batsman is free to play at club level. According to reports, the 31-year-old player will play the first three of four matches for the club. He will also be a part of pre-season training and helping with the club’s young players.