New Delhi: Three-time Davis Cup finalist India will take on the mighty Denmark in the World Group playoff-1 tie on 4 and 5 March at the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club (DGC). The event had become more significant as the Delhi Gymkhana Club (DGC) is hosting it after a gap of almost five decades while the Davis Cup is returning to New Delhi after a gap of five years. The encounter between India and Denmark will be the first match between both sides since September 1984, when the visitors won 3-2 at Aarhus.

Addressing the media in the opening press conference at the Delhi Gymkhana Club (DGC), All India Tennis Association (AITA) president and the Davis Cup Organising Committee chairman, Anil Jain said, “The event at the DGC will help the sport of tennis to gain more popularity in the country.” The AITA president also highlighted that the grand conduct of the event at the DGC will help tennis reach the remote interiors of the country. He said, “We believe that the conduct of the event will help tennis reach every nook and corner of the country.” He added, “It is our privilege to host the prestigious Davis Cup event in India after a gap of three years. The event is giving us a great opportunity to showcase our talent to the whole world.”

Speaking on the occasion Delhi Gymkhana Club (DGC) administrator and Co-chairman of the Davis Cup Organising Committee Om Pathak said, “It is a proud moment for the Delhi Gymkhana Club to host the Davis Cup after a gap of 49-years. We will not only bring glory to the Davis Cup but also the Davis Cup will bring glory to us.

The Davis Cup 2022 at the Delhi Gymkhana Club could well be remembered as a game changer event in many ways. In particular, the grandiose of this event will provide the essential visibility of the sports, attracting and inspiring the tennis stars in the making. The event could well be remembered as a watershed moment in the evolution of the game of tennis in India.”

On the occasion, Rohit Rajpal, the non-playing captain of India talked in detail about the team’s preparation going into the event. He argued that India has their task cut out as the visitors are a very formidable side and have good experience. He said, “Denmark is a very good side. We have been preparing well for our matches and now we just need to focus on our strengths. That will be our strategy going forward.”