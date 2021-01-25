Gelsenkirchen [Germany], January 25 (ANI): Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick feels there is still room for improvement after the club secured an impressive 4-0 win over Schalke in the Bundesliga.

Also, Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is now the record holder for the most clean sheets in the Bundesliga. The 34-year-old equaled former Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Kahn’s record of 196 games with a clean sheet in the 1-0 win against FC Augsburg on Thursday and picked up his 197th clean sheet with a solid performance against Schalke.

Earlier this month, Bayern Munich suffered a defeat against Borussia Monchengladbach before losing to Holstein Kiel in a penalty shoot-out in the DFB-Pokal. But now the club has made a comeback, securing three consecutive wins and Flick feels it was important to restore stability.

“After two defeats it was important that we got some stability back. We’ve now kept two clean sheets in a row. Of course I’m happy that we were able to pick up nine points this week. We’re happy with the result today, but we can still do one or two things better, especially how we position ourselves in possession,” the club’s official website quoted Flick as saying.

“We took advantage of league results around us. We now have a cushion of sorts, but it’s still important to approach every game the way we approached the last few games, that we want to perform at 100 percent. We’ll take two days off now. It’s important to clear our heads. From Wednesday, we’ll then do some intensive preparation ahead of the Hoffenheim game,” he added.

During the match, Thomas Muller netted twice while Robert Lewandowski and David Alaba scored one goal each to guide Bayern Munich to a commanding win.

With this victory, Bayern Munich have consolidated their top position in the Bundesliga table with 42 points, seven points ahead of the second-placed RB Leipzig. (ANI)