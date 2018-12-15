In the run-up to hosting the 14th edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup, the second most prestigious event of the game after Olympics, the Kalinga Stadium has undergone a huge transformation. From increasing the seating capacity from 8,000 to 15,000, to giving the walls of the stadium an adorning look with murals of global stars from the game, the entire stadium has seen a massive facelift, both on the inside and outside the stadium.

The stadium has got a brand new look with the addition of two new stands, four players’ changing rooms, three dedicated Goalkeeper Equipment Rooms and an Umpire’s Changing Room, among others. Two new galleries, one on the north and the other on the south side, have also been added to the iconic venue.

And to put all this in place, the Odisha government has spent close to Rs 100 crore in refurbishment of the stadium built in 1978.

Prior to the highly successful World Cup, the stadium has also served as a venue for the Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy in 2014, and more recently, the Hockey World League Final last year.

A total of 16 countries—hosts India, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, England, Spain, Pakistan, New Zealand, France, China, South Africa, Malaysia, Canada and Ireland—featured in 36 matches across 19 days to decide the new World Champion of field hockey.