After a below-par start to their women’s hockey World Cup campaign, India face a do-or-die situation against a higher-ranked US in their final Pool B match at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre here on Sunday.

With one draw (1-1 against England), one loss (0-1) against Ireland, India are placed third in the Pool B points table. The Americans too have drawn once against England and lost 1-3 to Ireland. Both India and US have one point each with India being ahead due to goal difference.

That the team could not convert the numerous goal-scoring opportunities dented the team’s result against Ireland and the team cannot repeat the same mistake in this high-stake game feels Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne.

“When we play US, the emphasis would certainly be on scoring from opportunities created. Our defence will be one of our advantages against US.” To remain in contention for a quarterfinal berth, India need a win or a draw from Sunday’s game.