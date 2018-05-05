India lost their numero uno ODI ranking to England, according to the annual update released by the ICC. Team India is now placed second with 122 points behind England which has now 125 points under its belt. The omission of 2014-15 season, where England could notch only seven victories out of 25 ODIs, also helped the team to scale-up its ranking tally. Those from 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons are weighted at 50%. Morgan’s side leapfrogging the Indians can also be attributed to England’s 4-1 success in Australia before edging New Zealand 3-2 to make it six straight series victories.