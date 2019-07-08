Taking some time-off from practice, the Indian team players were seen enjoying desserts and outing before the match against Afghanistan. Dhoni took Rishabh Pant and gang for a quiet dessert drive at the Harbour Parade at the upmarket and quiet West Quay Mall.

Replacing Dhavan, Pant is the 3rd wicket-keeper in Indian squad alongside Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik. As an experienced player, Dhoni was seen explaining Pant in a friendly and jovial manner alongside Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal at the sprawling ground floor food court.

Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was seen having some quiet time with his wife at Mexican restaurant WaCha in same mall and answered the when fans’ concern on his sustained injury in the match against Australia at Oval. He responded in affirmative and assured them that he will don the Indian Jersey within the next two matches.

Meanwhile, the other wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik was seen relishing South Indian cuisine at the famous Dosa Centre in the bustling City Centre along with his mate Vijay Shankar and a team support staff.

Skipper Kohli sparked a mini commotion within the place when he made a brief stopover at the same City Center Mall centrally located. Kohli also urged his fans from the Indian community to click a selfie instead of filming videos, a norm followed by international celebrities these days. However, barring two private bouncers manning Dhoni and gang, no one accompanied Indian team members.

Ravindra Jadeja, left arm spinner all-rounder returned to Southampton in the train station at 9 pm and was whisked away to team hotel Harbour. The team had an internal meeting at 10 pm before placing the wake up call at 6.

Meanwhile, Afghan fans who met the Indian team at the hotel hoped for a good match and conveyed their best regards . Incidentally, Indians have been aiding the Afghan cricket Board by hosting the team in Noida and providing with them with support staff.