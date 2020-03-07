The women’s day celebrations will be doubled provided the Indian eves are able to claim the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 beating Australia in the finals. It’s the first time in women’s cricket history that Team India has made it to the finals and on Super Sunday, if the Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad clinches the cup, then women’s cricket in India can aspire to climb new heights. In a country where people are crazy for the men’s version of the game, women’s cricket doesn’t get the attention it deserves. The women’s team entered the world cup finals with a 100% win record as they defeated Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka in Group A stage matches; while the semi-final match was washed out due to heavy rain. If the women’s team wins the T20i World Cup 2020 then it would be the best gift for the entire nation on Women’s Day.

India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 would be played at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the stadium that has been an all-time favorite for the men’s team as they have registered several victories against the Kangaroos, and, this time, the women’s team would be hoping for the same. Ahead of the high-voltage match, Australian speedster Megan Schutt said she doesn’t want to bowl in front of explosive openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana.

Last month, during a match of three-nation series, Schutt was hammered by the Indian openers as she conceded 16 runs off 6 balls in the very first over. Verma had hit a four on Schutt’s first ball and Mandhana smashed her for a towering six. Megan Schutt told media that she hates playing India, they’ve (Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana) got the wood on me last time.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India would have an edge over Australia this time as they have defeated the Aussies in group match by 17 runs, thanks to leg-spinner Poonam Yadav’s four-wicket haul.

Days before the final, Kaur said the team is all set to deliver their best and everybody is feeling very positive at the moment. If the team wins the cup, the women’s cricket would get a lot of attention back home because everyone wants us to play good cricket and a lot of love. Sunday is going to be a very good day for women’s cricket. Along with millions of Indian cricket fans, the god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, extended his best wishes to the women’s cricket team through social media. In a tweet, Sachin said just go out and give your best. Don’t take any pressure, though it is easier said done, the former cricketer said in his message to Harmanpreet Kaur and her team.