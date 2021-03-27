Tokyo: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) has decided to grant accreditation only to people who have essential and operational roles at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

This will significantly reduce the number of accredited people at the Games. It will be implemented by reducing the number of programmes, including the IOC Guest Programme. During the Five-Parties meeting last Saturday (March 20) the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) were confronted with the conclusion of their Japanese partners not to allow overseas spectators at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 this summer. This is necessary to organise safe and secure Games for everyone.

In this meeting, the Japanese government had made it very clear that this also requires a very significant reduction in the numbers of accredited participants who do not have essential and operational responsibilities. For obvious reasons, the IOC and IPC had to fully accept and respect these conclusions.

As a follow-up, these conclusions were discussed with all the National Olympic Committees (NOC) and all the International Federations (IF) in consultation calls this week. In these conversations, the IOC learned that all of them consider this a responsible approach, which is necessary for holding the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Many of them are already making a big effort to significantly reduce their numbers of accredited people and are also seeking in this respect the guidance and leadership of the IOC.

In order to comply with these conclusions and the requests of its Japanese partners, the IOC EB on Saturday decided to grant accreditation only to people who have essential and operational roles. IOC Members as the ultimate decision-making body of the IOC are playing such an essential and operational role and will attend the Games.

The IOC EB has cancelled or reduced the IOC Guest Programme, the invitations to Olympic athlete legends and a number of other programmes. It will also not grant accreditation to any accompanying guest in any category.

Tokyo Olympics will go ahead from July 23-August 8 this year. The Games were slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In another development, it came to the light that The Olympics could take climbing to new heights says Alex Honnold who might have had winning a gold medal as his goal growing up instead of an historic free solo climb up El Capitan if the sport had been part of the Summer Games.

Honnold’s heart-stopping ascent of Yosemite’s 3,200-foot sheer granite slab in 2017 turned into an Oscar-winning documentary and was a watershed moment for the sport.

The film called “Free Solo” brought the high-definition terror into living rooms around the world, leaving viewers instinctively clutching at arm rests as Honnold, without a rope or safety gear, hung by his finger tips on a rock wall.